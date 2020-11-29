Arsenal ready to cut their losses on record signing

Arsenal are ready to offload Nicolas Pepe, the DailyStar revealed.

The report claims that the club have finally come to terms with the fact that they overpaid for a player with only one year of Ligue 1 football on his CV, and are now convinced that the Premier League may not be suited to his game.

Pepe has struggled to convince the manager Mikel Arteta that he is deserving of regular minutes this term, despite showing signs of improving in the latter part of the previous season.

The Ivory Coast international has been the talk of the town this week, having got himself unnecessarily sent off against Leeds last weekend when being seen to have headbutted Leeds winger Alioski, before putting in a top performance against Molde on Thursday in the Europa League.

Despite his much-improved showing in Norway, the club are ready to cut their losses and move on, but will not be selling on the cheap.

They will be open to player-plus cash offers supposedly, or a loan with an obligation to buy in order to offload him, but are keen to deal with the situation carefully in order to avoid being held to ransom in the way that Mesut Ozil has this term.

Pepe definitely has a long way to go to repay the fee paid for him, but he definitely has talent, and I’m not sure we should be selling.

He was impressing in the latter end of last season, and our team is lacking a lot in the final third at present, and I don’t see why he is getting more minutes in order to rectify that.

Should Pepe be playing or is he just not right for the team?

Patrick