Arsenal ready to end Leicester’s 100% record tonight

Arsenal have been given a tough draw to open their Carabao Cup campaign away to Leicester tonight, with both sides keen to uphold a 100% record this season.

Our side comes into the tie with two Premier League wins, and with a Community Shield success over Liverpool to boast thus far, but Leicester will pose another big challenge.

The Foxes have also won every match that they have participated in this term, convincingly beating West Brom 3-0 in the opening weekend before another impressive display in their 4-2 win over Burnley.

There is the chance that the hosts could ring the changes for the cup however, knowing they have a tough trip to Manchester City at the weekend in the league, but winning a trophy could well be high on their targets list this season.

You don’t get much of a better shot at winning silverware than in the League Cup, given that any of the remaining 32 clubs could well be five wins away from glory.

Despite that being the case, Arsenal haven’t won the competition since 1993, and I can’t help but feel that Mikel Arteta will have us mounting a serious challenge in this year’s edition.

Our team has an aura about them that tells you they will be eager and fighting to win every competition available this season, and while we don’t expect a clean sweep, it won’t be through lack of effort.

Our manager will be eager for his player’s to show more togetherness and organisation after their dismal display against West Ham at the weekend, and certain players will no doubt find themselves benched, although whether that is for rotation or because of their display will be be up for debate.

We started our campaign with an emphatic 3-0 win over Fulham, although even in that game we struggled to in the opening exchanges of that match on the ball before clicking, and should we have issues settling early against Leicester we could well be in trouble before we know it.

While I expect our side to ring some changes for the match, I also expect the same from Leicester, and I struggle to believe that Arteta hasn’t already had the boys hard at work on fixing our errors. Any players given the nod will likely have a point to prove, and I believe the best team will get the win this evening.

I predict we will come away from the King Power Stadium with a 2-1 win, with Eddie Nketiah or Nicolas Pepe (assuming they will pick up some minutes) getting on the scoresheet.

Will Arteta have the boys fired up after their disappointing performance on Saturday? What are your predictions for tonight?

Patrick