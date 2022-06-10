Arsenal ready to make bold move for top Serie A midfielder

Arsenal are claimed to be eyeing a deal to sign Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as they look to strengthen in midfield.

The Gunners are gearing up for a return to European football ahead of the new season, and one of the areas we are looking to improve is our midfield.

While we are being linked with a number of options, reports claiming we could be set to make a move to sign SMS are exciting. It seems as though his club are looking to cash-in this summer, and he would be a great signing for most clubs in Europe. Corriere Dello Sport claims we are willing to pay up to €60 Million for his signature this summer, and I think that would be a bargain fee if we could make it happen.

The Lazio star would be a huge snipe if we could land him, but I struggle to believe that we would be unchallenged in our pursuit to sign him from the Serie A side, given he has been amongst the best players in the Italian top division for a number of years.

I would absolutely love to see him line up alongside Thomas Partey in our famous red and white, and seriously believe he would Immensely improve our first-team.

Patrick