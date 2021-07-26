Arsenal ready to meet the salary demands of Premier League target

Arsenal has agreed to meet Tammy Abraham’s contract demands so that he can join them this summer.

The Chelsea striker remains outside the plans of Thomas Tuchel, despite being a favourite of their former boss, Frank Lampard.

The Blues are now looking to offload him as they target a move for a top striker in this transfer window.

The Express says Abraham currently earns £80,000 a week at Chelsea but wants £125,000 to join Arsenal and the Gunners have indicated during early talks that they would be happy to meet that amount.

The Blues are open to allowing him to join Arsenal on an initial loan deal that would see Mikel Arteta’s club make it permanent for around £40m.

An agreement hasn’t been reached yet, but the report maintains that signing him has become a priority for Arteta.

Arsenal has an abundance of striking options at the moment and their move for Abraham might suggest that the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah will leave this summer.

This transfer could also make Folarin Balogun start questioning if the club can keep their promises of the first-team action which persuaded him to sign a long-term deal with them last season.