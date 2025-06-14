Arsenal ready to move on from Zinchenko as European clubs circle

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s Arsenal career appears to be drawing to a close, with the Gunners open to selling the Ukrainian international this summer.

According to Just Arsenal Sources, the 28-year-old is looking for a new adventure, with clubs in Serie A and the Bundesliga monitoring his situation. Arsenal are reportedly willing to accept a fee in the region of £10–15 million, but Zinchenko’s £5 million annual salary could prove to be a stumbling block in negotiations.

Zinchenko, who made a strong impression during his early time in North London, has seen his role diminish over the past season. Injuries and defensive lapses have seen him lose his place in the starting XI, and Mikel Arteta now appears ready to back youth over experience in the left-back position.

Serie A and Bundesliga interest growing

In Italy, Zinchenko’s name continues to carry weight. AC Milan are understood to be evaluating left-back options as part of their summer recruitment strategy, and the Ukrainian is one of the players under consideration. Juventus have also shown interest, but the Turin giants are leaning towards investing in younger profiles such as Miguel Gutiérrez and Maxim De Cuyper.

Meanwhile, Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund have made initial enquiries into Zinchenko’s availability. The German club are exploring experienced options to add depth and versatility, and Zinchenko’s ability to operate both as a full-back and in midfield is viewed as a potential asset.

Arsenal future looks unlikely

Internally, there is a growing sense that Zinchenko’s time at the Emirates is nearing its natural end. The emergence of academy graduate Myles Lewis-Skelly has only strengthened that feeling, with Arteta said to be highly impressed by the teenager’s composure and versatility.

With Jakub Kiwior and Riccardo Calafiori also providing depth on the left, there appears to be no obvious path back into the starting line-up for Zinchenko.

Unless a club is willing to match his salary demands, Arsenal may need to lower their asking price to get a deal done. But one thing seems clear. Zinchenko is no longer central to Arteta’s plans, and a summer exit is now more a matter of when, not if.

Sam P

