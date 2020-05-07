Arsenal News Latest News

Arsenal ready to negotiate ambitious transfer deal for €80m-rated star

Arsenal are being linked with a big move.

Arsenal could reportedly be in contention for the transfer of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegal international is one of the finest centre-backs in world football and looks an ambitious target for the Gunners, but Don Balon claim we could be ready to negotiate ‘hard’ for the deal.

The report explains that Koulibaly is also wanted by the likes of Manchester United and a previous Don Balon piece also suggested his asking price would likely be around €80million.

That seems a lot for us to be paying even at the best of times, and it would be quite a surprise if we were willing to fork out that kind of money while we deal with the likely financial damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, we do need a top defensive signing and Koulibaly is one of the best in the business. We surprised the world with our big-money move for Nicolas Pepe last summer, could we do the same again this year?

Tags Kalidou Koulibaly

  1. Ddog says:
    May 8, 2020 at 12:13 am

    Ridiculous. Do you understand Arsenal’s financial situation!?

