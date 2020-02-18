Arsenal ready to offer Bukayo Saka a huge pay rise but it may not be enough

Arsenal prepared to offer Bukayo Saka ten times his current wage to tie him to a new deal.

Arsenal is keen to keep hold of Bukayo Saka as the youngster continues to impress in the club’s first team this season.

Saka broke into the Arsenal first-team under Unai Emery last season, but it is this season that he has built a reputation for himself and made himself indispensable to the first team.

He starred for Arsenal again when they beat Newcastle United 4-0 at the weekend.

His performances have attracted admiring glances from Liverpool and Bayern Munich with both sides keen to take the teenager on if he cannot agree on a new deal with Arsenal.

He currently earns just £3k per week at the Emirates and his current deal has 18 months left to run.

Sun Sport claims that Arsenal is in talks with his representatives over a new five-year deal.

The report claims that the Gunners are prepared to offer him a ten times increase to his current weekly pay with a £30k per week deal.

Saka has refused to be drawn into talks about his future as he claims his parents and agent are in charge of negotiations over a new deal for him.

Arsenal needs to be careful here, £30k per week might seem like a king’s ransom to an 18-year-old, however, his agent may well feel that his client deserves a far higher wage increase, especially with so many top clubs apparently interested in signing him.

It would hardly break the bank accounts of Liverpool or Man Utd to offer him £60k a week and they know that come the summer, Saka will have just a year left on his current deal.