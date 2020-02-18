Arsenal ready to offer Bukayo Saka a huge pay rise but it may not be enough

Arsenal prepared to offer Bukayo Saka ten times his current wage to tie him to a new deal.
Arsenal is keen to keep hold of Bukayo Saka as the youngster continues to impress in the club’s first team this season.
Saka broke into the Arsenal first-team under Unai Emery last season, but it is this season that he has built a reputation for himself and made himself indispensable to the first team.
He starred for Arsenal again when they beat Newcastle United 4-0 at the weekend.
His performances have attracted admiring glances from Liverpool and Bayern Munich with both sides keen to take the teenager on if he cannot agree on a new deal with Arsenal.
He currently earns just £3k per week at the Emirates and his current deal has 18 months left to run.
Sun Sport claims that Arsenal is in talks with his representatives over a new five-year deal.
The report claims that the Gunners are prepared to offer him a ten times increase to his current weekly pay with a £30k per week deal.
Saka has refused to be drawn into talks about his future as he claims his parents and agent are in charge of negotiations over a new deal for him.
Arsenal needs to be careful here, £30k per week might seem like a king’s ransom to an 18-year-old, however, his agent may well feel that his client deserves a far higher wage increase, especially with so many top clubs apparently interested in signing him.
It would hardly break the bank accounts of Liverpool or Man Utd to offer him £60k a week and they know that come the summer, Saka will have just a year left on his current deal.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Contrary to some opinions, I like the fact that he is leaving the contract talks to his parents and agent. It shows, if nothing but how focused he is on playing football and developing himself. Sometimes, contract talks can distract a player and inhibit his growth. For his age I don’t think arsenal is offering the wrong amount, what I’m more concerned with is the fact that it’s a five year deal. That’s too long a period to be on just 30k a week and seeing his hunger and passion, his future looks really bright. So I agree with the article, if you’re gonna offer him a 5 year deal, the least we can do is 60k a week. Same goes for martinelli as those are the only 2 young players I can actually count on to be stars in the near future. For one, they’re very good friends and love improving on themselves using Ronald’s work ethics.
i have heard Saka is in line for a increase to 100k per week 5 yr contract. I have also heard through a good source that the only reason Saka hasnt signed or wanting to talk about a deal is to concentrate on his football until the end of the season. As i heard he wants to stay and he wants to play out wide which i believe he will when Tierney and koslasinac come back into the fold.. I have heard that it will be him and Martinelli fighting for the wide position with Auba going up front to give Laca competition !! SO anything else that has been said is just fake news !!
ah ok, if YOU heard it, then it must be true lol