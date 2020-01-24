Arsenal ready to offer huge wage increase to thwart La Liga interest in ace

Gabriel Martinelli set to triple his current Arsenal wage amid interest from Real Madrid.

Gabriel Martinelli has made a spectacular start to his Arsenal career and the Brazilian is set for a pay rise less than a year after joining the Gunners from the Brazilian side, Ituano.

Martinelli was an unknown quantity even in Brazil when he moved to Arsenal earlier in the summer, but he has worked hard to get his recognition among football fans across the globe.

His breakaway goal against Chelsea was so good that he became immediately linked with a move away from the Emirates.

The Daily Mail claims that Real Madrid have been monitoring his progress and they could make a move for him soon.

The report also adds that the rumour has forced Arsenal to consider offering a new deal to the youngster.

The report further claims that Arsenal has plans to triple his current wage which stands at £10k per week to £30k per week.

The new wage is to reflect his growing importance to the team.

Real Madrid has been signing some of the best young players from Brazil over the past two seasons, the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo have been impressive and Los Blancos believe that Martinelli would also thrive at the Bernabeu.

To be honest, I am not sure that £30k will be enough and if Arsenal is to up Martinelli’s wage and give him a new contract they would be wise to stick in a huge release clause at the same time.

If Real Madrid or any club wants to lure the teenager away from the Emirates then they should be forced to pay a ton of money. This kid is the real deal.