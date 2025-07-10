Arsenal Ready to Offer Rising Star to Seal Deal for “Dangerous” Premier League Playmaker

While there have been claims that Arsenal are not willing to offer a player as part of a deal for Eberechi Eze, that stance may yet shift.

On Monday, JustArsenal relayed reports that Arsenal are “aiming for a structure that would be paid in three instalments amounting to his £60 million release clause, plus a further £8 million in add-ons.”

Arsenal are expected to approach Crystal Palace to formally discuss Eberechi Eze, as per Ben Jacobs via X.

Player-plus-cash deal back on the table?

According to The Sun, Arsenal may now consider a player-plus-cash proposal to convince Crystal Palace to sell. The report suggests that sporting director Andrea Berta is determined to get the deal done this summer and may look to include a promising defender as part of the package.

While the player has not been named, it is claimed he has already featured a handful of times for the Gunners’ first team. With finances tight and other transfer priorities in motion, Arsenal may be open to creative solutions to land one of the Premier League’s most exciting talents.

Palace’s willingness to negotiate may be influenced by their own defensive issues.

Palace short at the back as Arsenal look to strike

Crystal Palace are expected to complete the signing of Ousmane Diomande, but their defensive depth remains a concern. Marc Guehi is heavily linked with a move away, and Chadi Riad is set to miss the start of the 2025-26 season with an ACL injury. With that in mind, a deal involving a defensive prospect could hold appeal.

Eze is reportedly viewed by Arsenal as a No. 10 alternative to Martin Ødegaard. While the Norwegian captain excels in crafting opportunities for others, Eze is considered a more direct attacking threat, capable of delivering goals from midfield and driving at defenders with flair and intent.

His arrival would offer a fresh tactical dimension to Mikel Arteta’s side and potentially unlock more fluid attacking transitions, particularly against low-block teams.

Would you include a young defender in the deal to land Eze, Gooners?

Daniel O

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…