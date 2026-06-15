Arsenal ready to pay almost £10m for teenage star

Arsenal have been in talks to sign Jeremy Monga from Leicester City in recent weeks, and Fichajes reports that they are willing to pay almost £10 million for his signature.

Leicester City’s relegation from the Championship could lead to several important departures, with Monga emerging as one of the most highly regarded young talents at the club. Despite being just 16 years old, the attacker has continued to impress with his performances and has attracted attention from clubs looking to invest in promising prospects for the future.

His development has not gone unnoticed, and there is a growing expectation that he could leave Leicester in search of opportunities at a higher level. A move to a more competitive environment could provide him with the platform needed to continue his progression and fulfil his considerable potential.

Arsenal Pushing to Secure Agreement

Arsenal are believed to be in a strong position in the race for the teenager’s signature. The Gunners have reportedly been in discussions regarding a deal for some time, with confidence growing that an agreement could be reached in the near future.

Arsenal can offer Monga the chance to continue his development within one of the country’s leading football institutions. Arsenal have built a reputation for nurturing talented young players, and the prospect of joining their set-up could prove appealing to an ambitious player eager to test himself at the highest level.

However, Arsenal are not the only club monitoring the situation. Interest from elsewhere means there is a genuine risk that they could miss out if they fail to act decisively during this transfer window.

Competition for Monga Intensifies

The report claims that growing interest from rival clubs has encouraged Arsenal to prepare a significant offer in an effort to secure Monga’s signature and win the race for one of English football’s brightest young prospects.

Monga is understood to be enthusiastic about the possibility of joining a top club, although breaking into Arsenal’s first team would present a substantial challenge. Nevertheless, he is regarded as an exceptional talent and would need to embrace the competition if he hopes to establish himself in North London.

The coming weeks could prove decisive as Arsenal attempt to finalise a deal and strengthen their ranks with another exciting young player.

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