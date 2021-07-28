Arsenal ready to pay €40M for their former loanee

Arsenal has positioned itself to secure the return of Martin Odegaard.
They have remained openly hopeful that the Norwegian would once again be available after he spent the second half of last season with them.
The Gunners enjoyed his creative talents and want him back at the Emirates.
He returned to Real Madrid hoping to break into their first team this summer.
However, he is not in their plans for now even with the change of management, according to Todofichajes.
The report says he also has interest from Real Sociedad, but Arsenal is now poised to sign him.
The report further claims that the Gunners could land him on a permanent deal this time and they are set to pay 40m euros for the transfer of his signature.
Odegaard’s arrival could put an end to Arsenal’s pursuit of the likes of Houssem Aouar and Manuel Locatelli.
The Gunners have had a busy transfer window with Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga joining them.
It remains uncertain if Granit Xhaka will stay after the transfer window closes, but if he leaves, even more midfielders could join.
Odegaard is currently with the Madrid squad for preseason, but if Arsenal reaches an agreement with the Spaniards it will be north London where he will play his senior football this season.
not a very promising bit of “news”
I have to agree but is it news or is it rumour.
Unless Saka’s going to play in the 10 role to give ESR a break, we definitely need another 10. There is no position thinner. Willian showed today how much we need another quality 10. He’s not it.
With only domestic schedule Willock could rotate with ESR, it would be good for both players and club.
With Odegaard, ESR would either be on the wing (where he’s less effective) or the bench. Personally I don’t think Odegaard is that superior over ESR and definitely not worth 40 million.
Hope the rumor is not true, because decisions like this and Ramsdale are not players to get into top 6 and why Arteta has yet to convince many of the supporters.
Please not odegaard please! He’s not even close to good!
Really hope this rumour is just that but reading on sky earlier and they are reporting we are interested in him which maybe makes it more than a rumour I suppose .
Having watched him for his loan period I’ve seen absolutely nothing to suggest he can take us to the next lvl which is aiming for top 4 and cannot figure out why our club are wasting resources and time on players that quite frankly are just not good enough .
Abraham
Ramsdale
And now Odegaard
These are the players that the management said they had identified before last season finished ?
This is why fans have no faith in Arteta,this is one of the biggest seasons in our recent history and we have left it to a manager who over saw our worst season in 26 years .
Mind boggles.
+1
He clearly wants to be at Real Madrid. Willock, Saka, Martinelli or Lacazette to give ESR a rest. Aliens there money on a RB, Xhaka replacement, GK or best of all a new manager.
oof. really hoping this isn’t true. 40mill for a player who did not impress on his loan.
Arsenal has been linked with almost the whole no.10 in the world, but my happiness is that they are all good ones. Anyone we buy, I will be fine.
This means, that ESR will be his back up 🤣🤣🤣🤣
It seems like (if true) that only Arsenal are excited and want the underwhelming Odergaard. I know beggars cant be choosers but he is nothing special and as i have mentioned before, he passes the buck rather than take responsibility. A big not for me, i dont like players that aren’t greedy and hungry for goals.
Another blunder, about to happen – Martin Odegaard for 40M!