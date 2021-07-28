Arsenal ready to pay €40M for their former loanee

Arsenal has positioned itself to secure the return of Martin Odegaard.

They have remained openly hopeful that the Norwegian would once again be available after he spent the second half of last season with them.

The Gunners enjoyed his creative talents and want him back at the Emirates.

He returned to Real Madrid hoping to break into their first team this summer.

However, he is not in their plans for now even with the change of management, according to Todofichajes.

The report says he also has interest from Real Sociedad, but Arsenal is now poised to sign him.

The report further claims that the Gunners could land him on a permanent deal this time and they are set to pay 40m euros for the transfer of his signature.

Odegaard’s arrival could put an end to Arsenal’s pursuit of the likes of Houssem Aouar and Manuel Locatelli.

The Gunners have had a busy transfer window with Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga joining them.

It remains uncertain if Granit Xhaka will stay after the transfer window closes, but if he leaves, even more midfielders could join.

Odegaard is currently with the Madrid squad for preseason, but if Arsenal reaches an agreement with the Spaniards it will be north London where he will play his senior football this season.