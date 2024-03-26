Arsenal ready to sign frustrated Man City defender in the summer

Joao Cancelo has made headlines following a revealing interview where he directed criticism towards his parent club, Manchester City.

The defender has spent the past year on loan from City, initially at Bayern Munich for the second half of last season before joining Barcelona this term.

Before he departed from City, Arsenal expressed interest in signing him, but numerous reports indicated that the defending champions were reluctant to sell another key player to the Gunners.

Cancelo is aiming to extend his stay at Barcelona beyond this season but is reportedly frustrated with his treatment at City.

If Barcelona is unable to secure his permanent signing, Arsenal may have an opportunity to acquire Cancelo for their squad.

According to reports from The Sun, Arsenal still holds an interest in the Portuguese defender, and Mikel Arteta is keen to collaborate with him at the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Cancelo is a fine player and he has a lot of experience of winning trophies, which would be useful to us.

For now, he seems to favour staying at Barcelona, and we can only sign him if the Catalans cannot keep him at Camp Nou permanently.

