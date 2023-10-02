Arsenal ready to swap Jorginho for Serie A midfielder in January

Arsenal has been linked with a potential move for Adrien Rabiot, and there might be a solution that satisfies both the Gunners and Juventus.

Rabiot recently signed a contract extension with Juventus during the last transfer window, despite earlier speculations that he might leave the club as a free agent. While he continues to perform well for Juventus, his new contract is currently only for the current season.

Juventus has held a longstanding interest in Jorginho, dating back to his time at Napoli in Serie A. Given that Jorginho has faced challenges in getting playing time at Arsenal this season, a report on Calciomercato has outlined a potential solution that could benefit both clubs. It suggests that Arsenal may be willing to include Jorginho in a deal to acquire Rabiot.

Such an exchange could be appealing to Juventus as well, and there’s speculation that both clubs could agree to this deal in the upcoming January transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho has struggled to play for us this term because of the quality of the other midfielders in the squad, but will Rabiot get game time?

The Frenchman will only leave Turin if he would continue to be an important player on our books at the Emirates.

————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…