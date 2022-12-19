Arsenal ready to swap Partey or Xhaka for Italian midfielder

Arsenal is still interested in a move for Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli despite him rejecting their offer last season.

The midfielder caught their attention in Euro 2020 and was still on the books of Sassuolo at the time, but Juve also wanted him, and he decided to join the Old Lady instead.

Considering they are one of the biggest clubs in the world, that should make Arsenal give up on adding him to their squad, but that has not been the case.

The Gunners remain interested, and a report on Calciomercatoweb reveals they are willing to swap one of their midfielders to add him to their squad.

The report reveals that the Gunners could offer either Thomas Partey or Granit Xhaka in exchange for the Italian midfielder if Juve agrees to send him to London.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Locatelli is a very talented player but has not been as good at Juve as he was at Sassuolo, which could change if he moves to Arsenal.

The Spaniard has proven he knows how to help players deliver their best, and Arsenal plays a more fluid attacking game that will suit Locatelli better than the pragmatic approach at he has encountered at Juve.