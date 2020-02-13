Arsenal really do need to find a solution to the Mesut Ozil problem

Will Arsenal find a buyer for Mesut Ozil next summer and what other options do they have?

It is amazing that a team that is as shrewd as Arsenal was held ransom by Mesut Ozil when the German was negotiating his last contract with them.

Arsenal felt they had no choice but to bow to the pressure from Ozil and his agents as it seemed like he was set on leaving the club, possibly on a free transfer.

Although I knew that players performances get worse with age sometimes, I never expected Mesut Ozil to decline so much so soon.

He is now a major liability to Arsenal and getting rid of him is no easy fit.

Will Arsenal get a buyer for Ozil? I doubt that very much and with just a year left on his current deal next summer, teams will be looking to take advantage of the situation to land him for free, though on a much-reduced wage.

I believe that we are in a similar position that Manchester United was with Alexis Sanchez earlier in the season and the solution they found is the best for us too.

The Red Devils managed to ship out Sanchez to Inter Milan but they still pay a huge chunk of his wages.

Arsenal would struggle to find a team that will buy Ozil outright but we need him out of the dressing room, so our best bet would be to loan him out to a team that’s willing to share in paying his wages.

Otherwise, his presence will continue to undermine the dressing room and cause issues for Mikel Arteta in the same way it did for Unai Emery.

An article from Ime