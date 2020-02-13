Arsenal really do need to find a solution to the Mesut Ozil problem

Will Arsenal find a buyer for Mesut Ozil next summer and what other options do they have?
It is amazing that a team that is as shrewd as Arsenal was held ransom by Mesut Ozil when the German was negotiating his last contract with them.
Arsenal felt they had no choice but to bow to the pressure from Ozil and his agents as it seemed like he was set on leaving the club, possibly on a free transfer.
Although I knew that players performances get worse with age sometimes, I never expected Mesut Ozil to decline so much so soon.
He is now a major liability to Arsenal and getting rid of him is no easy fit.
Will Arsenal get a buyer for Ozil? I doubt that very much and with just a year left on his current deal next summer, teams will be looking to take advantage of the situation to land him for free, though on a much-reduced wage.
I believe that we are in a similar position that Manchester United was with Alexis Sanchez earlier in the season and the solution they found is the best for us too.
The Red Devils managed to ship out Sanchez to Inter Milan but they still pay a huge chunk of his wages.
Arsenal would struggle to find a team that will buy Ozil outright but we need him out of the dressing room, so our best bet would be to loan him out to a team that’s willing to share in paying his wages.
Otherwise, his presence will continue to undermine the dressing room and cause issues for Mikel Arteta in the same way it did for Unai Emery.
An article from Ime
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
I do think we have done Ozil to death now, i think we can all predict what posters are going to write without even looking.
@Reggie, AdMartin just can’t help himself. Anyone with anything to say about Ozil HAS to be offered up. Yet Ozil seems to have far more support than he believes. Still, it keeps him happy I suppose.
AdMartin, do yourself a favour PAL and try to get yourself out a bit more.
Nah, like all cults he has a few followers and they scream the loudest.
Christ, I thought that about 6 months ago, Reggie! 😄
If he plays rubbish on Sunday Reggie, which he almost certa9inly will do, then yes, you can take it to the bank that will be reported.
Ime-can you please explain when you sat that Ozil’s presence continues to undermine the dressing room and is causing issues for Arteta. If that is so, do you not believe the first thing Arteta would have done is exclude him from the team? And had him training with the kids?
Yet what has the manager done? Started him in every single Premiership game and made certain he was on the bench for the FA Cup 4th round tie st Bournemouth.
It seems a strange thing for a manager to do with a player causing* that many issues don’t you think?
Or have you just written this so you can cuddle up to AdMartin!
What a pathetic article to write. Next time PAL I would get your facts right before hopin* to see your name in lights.
OMG-the typo’s. Thank god JF isn’t my schoolmaster as I would likely have my bottom smacked.
Tut tut Phil, attacking Ime will not deter him from holding Ozil to account. Rather beneath you the cuddle remark but again, you are consistent with your tantrums whenever anyone dares to critique that man you refuse to see any fault in.
@ To whom it may Concern: I am certainly sure that nowadays, the Article posted ‘Title’ and the ‘Contents’ of the Article doesn’t match…
Especially writer of this particular one who always comes up with muddle up issues.🙄🙄