Arsenal receive a boost in hopes of keeping this star defender

Of all the talent currently within the Arsenal ranks, William Saliba has drawn the most interest as of late. The French international has been a revelation since he settled into Arsenal’s starting lineup at the start of the 2022/23 campaign, going from strength to strength and becoming one of the best defenders in world football. The interest has come exclusively from one club which is Real Madrid. The Spanish giants are keen to strengthen their thin and ageing backline as demonstrated by the imminent arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool. With that said, a deal is thought to be in the works for William Saliba either in the summer (unlikely) or next year. However, there have also been reports on their willingness to play the waiting game given his contract expires in the summer of 2027.

The concrete interest from Real Madrid alone is testament to his superstar status, only high calibre players draw interest from a club of that stature and that should serve as a compliment to the player. The Gunners will expect that to be the end of it, but there is a real possibility of losing the star defender to Madrid in the near future.

Reports in France have recently declared Real Madrid as the only club William Saliba will leave Arsenal for however good news has also emanated from France. According to L’Equipe, the Gunners are aware of Real’s plans to ‘plant a seed’ in Saliba’s head which is why contract talks have been scheduled to commence imminently. Andrea Berta will lead talks to tie him on a long-term deal to thwart the interest.

The plan might already even be working due to rumors suggesting Real Madrid have turned their attention to other targets. Depending on the sources you believe, they are reportedly close to signing Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen whose €58million release clause is way more affordable than a potential deal for William Saliba in the summer.

If the Gunners want to keep him for the long-term, the trophies will have to start flowing in. Though he has expressed his willingness to stay at the club in the past, it is also worth mentioning that the player has emphasized that trophies have hindered him from being considered among the best defenders in the world

Even though a lot will strongly disagree.

BENJAMIN KENNETH

