Arsenal receive a boost in their bid to sign Real Madrid star as his value plummets

Arsenal has been handed a major boost in their bid to land Real Madrid midfielder, James Rodriguez.

The Colombian returned from his loan spell at Bayern Munich this season and has made just four league starts under Zinedine Zidane.

The French manager has never been a fan of James Rodriguez and he would be more than happy to sell the former Monaco man.

James Joined Real from Monaco is 2014 for more than £60 million after starring at the World Cup for his nation.

He has, however, struggled at Madrid in recent seasons and he was sent out on loan to Bayern Munich two seasons ago, the Germans didn’t see enough to sign him permanently.

With a year left on his current deal when this season ends, Sun Sports claim that Arsenal would be getting a good deal when they move for him.

They reckon that the absence of a Copa America competition to boost his value also plays to Arsenal’s advantage as he would be worth significantly less when the window opens.

The Gunners are not the only team interested in signing him with Everton also keen. Carlo Ancelotti was his manager at Real Madrid and the Italian is targeting a reunion with the player.

It has to be considered that another reason his value will fall is that he is no longer the player he once was, so there is a risk involved regardless of the actual transfer fee. The last thing Arsenal needs is another player on a high wage contributing too little.