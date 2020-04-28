Arsenal receive a boost in Thomas Partey pursuit but they have a problem

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Thomas Partey after a journalist revealed that Atletico Madrid would happily do business over the midfielder.

Partey has become one of the most renowned midfielders in the world at the moment and his performance against Liverpool in the Champions League this season has been the highlight of his career.

He has attracted the attention of Mikel Arteta as the Spaniard prepares for his first major transfer window.

The Gunners are light in midfield and Arteta doesn’t think Lucas Torreira can help him achieve what he wants from his midfielder, so he is targeting Partey.

Fresh reports claim that Atletico is open to selling the player even though they want him to stay, but they will want a decent amount of money and Arsenal might struggle to pay what they are asking for.

On the issue, respected journalist Gianluca Di Marzio says he can be an Arsenal player if they can afford him.

“Arsenal want him a lot. Every Atletico Madrid player is in the market,” Di Marzio said on a Sky Sports transfer Q&A.

“So, it depends a lot on the offer. Atletico are open to selling every player if the offer is good.

“It also depends on budget – how much Arsenal can afford? And how much Atletico want?

“Atletico will want money, so it is difficult to see them doing a deal involving other players as part of it.

“They are very smart when it comes to doing deals and it will not be a surprise if Thomas Partey was to stay.

“He is young, he is not like Diego Costa, and they can sell him next year if they want or even in two years’ time.

“So they are in control.”