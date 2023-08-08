Arsenal receive a loan enquiry for Kieran Tierney

Amid Kieran Tierney’s struggle to secure regular playing time at the Emirates, Arsenal has received an inquiry from a club expressing interest in acquiring his signature.

Currently occupying the role of the second-choice left-back behind Oleksandr Zinchenko, Tierney has encountered challenges, even finding himself on the bench behind fellow defenders.

This situation marks a contrast to Tierney’s previous status as one of the standout performers in the league prior to the last season.

Tierney’s prospects of reclaiming his place within the Arsenal squad seem distant, and earlier in this transfer window, he attracted interest from Newcastle United and Celtic. Although these clubs displayed interest, their pursuit didn’t manifest as serious bids.

A new contender has now emerged in the form of Real Sociedad, as reported by The Sun. The Spanish side, having secured a berth in the Champions League last season, has reportedly expressed an inquiry about the possibility of bringing Tierney to their squad on loan.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney is falling further down the pecking order at the Emirates, which is a big surprise because we all think he is an impressive player.

However, we trust the judgement of Mikel Arteta. If the gaffer does not think he is good enough, we should support him because he knows the players more than we do.