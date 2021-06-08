Arsenal receive an improved bid for experienced star

AS Roma has tabled an improved bid for Arsenal midfielder, Granit Xhaka, as they remain keen to sign him.

Jose Mourinho has identified the Swiss international as one player who he wants at his new club.

The midfielder has been an important part of Mikel Arteta’s team and has been one of the leading players at Arsenal since he joined them in 2016.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach man is currently with his national team preparing for the Euros and Roma’s persistence might mean he has played his last game for Arsenal.

Calciomercato via Inside Futbol reports that the Italians are so keen to have him that they have returned with an improved offer.

They initially tabled a bid of around 15 million euros for his signature, but it was rejected by Arsenal.

The Gunners reportedly wants 25m to 30m euros for his signature as they seek to bolster their transfer kitty.

Roma has now returned with an offer worth 20m euros and although it isn’t exactly what Arsenal has asked for, they are confident that the Gunners will agree to do a deal over his signature.

Xhaka’s time at the Emirates has been inconsistent, but Arteta trusts him and would want to replace him with a similar option.