Arsenal receive boost as Real Madrid drop out of race for midfielder

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Eduardo Camavinga as one of his suitors has dropped out of the race for his signature.

The Gunners want to add some top quality players to their squad in the summer as they attempt to end next season inside the top four.

Camavinga has emerged as one of the best young players in the world in recent seasons after breaking through at Rennes.

He has told them that he wouldn’t be signing an extension to his current deal which expires in 2022.

Arsenal faced competition from Real Madrid and PSG for his signature and their lack of European football means that they will struggle to sign him and their other top targets.

However, in what should be a boost to their chances of landing him, Todofichajes says Real Madrid has ruled out making a move for him.

The Spanish giants will make changes to their squad in the summer after losing the Spanish league crown to Atletico Madrid.

But they have the profile of the players they want and the report says Camavinga isn’t one of their priority targets.

PSG still represents significant competition for his signature, but the French side might fail to offer him as much playing time as his career needs.