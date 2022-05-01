Arsenal receive boost in their bid to bring former player back

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to bring Serge Gnabry back to the club at the end of this season.

The attacker struggled to make an impact at the Emirates when he was in London, but he has become a global superstar at Bayern Munich.

He has now won every club football competition he can get his hands on at the German club, and they want him to stay.

However, it seems he wants to try a new adventure, and The Sun claims he has rejected offers of a contract extension from the German champions.

They have offered to double his current wages, yet he is still reluctant to accept their bid and commit his future.

This is a major boost to Arsenal’s chances of bringing him back to London, and they can start speaking to the former West Brom loanee now.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gnabry is a player that should never have left Arsenal if you consider the impact he is making at Bayern now.

However, there is no guarantee that he would have been this good if he remained at the Emirates.

Now that we have a second chance to have him in our books, we need to take it with both hands.

It is not clear why Gnabry has been rejecting Bayern’s contract offer, but if it is because he wants to change clubs, he would have many suitors.

We also need to be prepared to offer him as much money as he has rejected or even more to win the race for his signature.

