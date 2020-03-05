Arsenal receive double injury blow this morning

It has not been a good day for Mikel Arteta on the Arsenal injury front, as the club have now confirmed that Lucas Torreira suffered a fractured ankle in the game against Portsmouth on Monday.

Arsenal issued an injury update this morning and they revealed: “Lucas Torreira

Right ankle. Sustained fracture to right ankle during Portsmouth (a) on Monday. Awaiting further specialist reviews which will determine recovery plan.

Also this morning, the Lincoln manager Michael Appleton revealed that Arsenal’s Tyreece John-Jules has been ruled out for the rest of the season, despite only joining them on loan in January and only featuring in 7 games.

Appleton told Football.London: “Last night we found out that Tyreece has a slight fracture in the tarsal bone, so it looks very unlikely that he’ll feature again this season.

“It’s a massive blow. It’s a big blow for us, for the player, for the squad, for everybody but I think first and foremost I hope he gets himself sorted as quick as he possibly can.”

Tyreece has been progressing nicely with our youngsters and has been tipped to be a big star for Arsenal in the future, so this is a big set-back for the 17 year old. Appleton had nothing but good things to say about our rising star. He added: “I think he’s got a big future. A lot of people will look at it and see him getting into positions where he’s had opportunities and he’s not taken them, but the biggest thing which has impressed me is his work rate, his quality of runs and how much he’s prepared to mix it up.

“There’s been occasions over the last six weeks where he’s come up against centre halves that have wanted to give him a bit of a hard time and he’s stood up to it and given as good as he’s got.”

He did score one goal against Blackpool, so he has had some good experience with Lincoln. Let’s hope that he recovers well and we can find another loan for him next season and he can carry on his progress. He is young enough to not let this affect his development too much…