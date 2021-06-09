Arsenal receive enquiries from Premier League outfit for AMN

Crystal Palace are believed to be eyeing a move to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Arsenal this summer.

The 23 year-old spent half a season on loan with West Bromwich Albion this season, where he enjoyed minutes in his favoured midfield role, although he wasn’t able to help them to avoid relegation.

It remains to be seen whether Mikel Arteta will be looking to bring him back into the Arsenal fold ahead of the new season, but with the Englishman likely to be eyeing a midfield role, I imagine it would be unlikely that he would re-enter into the manager’s plans ahead of the new campaign.

Crystal Palace are now claimed to be ‘closely monitoring’ the situation, having lodged an official enquiry into the possibility of signing him.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ situation is being closely monitored by Crystal Palace, who have made enquiries for the Arsenal man. 🔴 #AFC — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) June 9, 2021

The Eagles are currently without a new manager after Roy Hodgson decided to call time with the club, although Steve Cooper has recently returned to the head of the betting to take over.

It’s unclear how much power the new boss will have on signings, but you would imagine that he would have somewhat of a say on incomings, and he may have other ideas which could well hamper this deal.

Does AMN deserve the chance to play in the Arsenal midfield next season?

