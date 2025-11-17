Arsenal receive key injury boost ahead of North London Derby

Arsenal have been handed a significant injury boost ahead of the first North London Derby of the season. The club’s injury concerns have mounted during the November international break. Riccardo Calafiori withdrew from the Italy squad with a minor issue, while Gabriel Magalhães picked up a more worrying fitness problem. The Brazilian came off with an apparent groin concern against Senegal and there has been no immediate clarity at the time of writing. Regarding Calafiori, it is understood he did not participate in a single training session with Italy, which initially raised questions about the severity.
However, the Gunners have received positive news surrounding the former Bologna defender. Despite his early return from international duty, Fabrizio Romano reports that the decision was precautionary due to overload rather than any serious injury. He has since been assessed by Arsenal and has been deemed available for next weekend’s clash with Tottenham. It is a timely boost ahead of a crucial run of fixtures, with several other injured players also expected to return. While Calafiori looks set to feature, the same cannot be said for Gabriel.
Concerns remain over Gabriel Magalhães
A statement from the Brazilian FA revealed, as reported by The Guardian, that Gabriel has suffered an injury to his right thigh and will not travel for Tuesday’s friendly against Tunisia. He will remain in London for further assessment and there are growing concerns that he could miss a busy spell for Mikel Arteta’s side.
Arsenal return to Premier League action this weekend, hosting Spurs in the first North London Derby of the campaign. With the match approaching quickly, questions remain about how big a loss Gabriel could be if he is unavailable.
Will Gabriel be missed against Spurs?
What are your thoughts Gooners? Would Gabriel’s absence be a major setback ahead of the derby? Baring in mind we now have summer-signing Hincapie as an alternative.
Benjamin Kenneth
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Gabriel will be missed no doubt. Of all our defenders, he’s the only one I consider elite in the air. Without him last season, we looked more vulnerable from corners and crosses.He’s also our major threat when trying to score from set pieces. Fingers crossed he’s not out for long.
The Big Brazilian gives so much assurance around the back, now some fans maybe a little concerned going into the derby.
So highly is Thomas Frank thought of, he claimed he was interviewed for both Man United and Chelsea manager’s job in his book, Arsenal was the first outfit the Dane gave a spanking on his promotion from the championship with his under dog team, he will be thinking man to man Spuds is a better outfit than Sunderland, and because it’s a derby a bold attempt is anticipated.
Let’s see what Hincapie can do.
A player who was a defensive mainstay at Leverkuson in their invincible season should be good enough to fill in for Gabriel or he wouldn’t be worth his massive £45m price tag
@CM, I agree with you here.
Yes Gabriel will be missed, but we finally have the depth to cover this. Also regarding Hincapie’s history as you mention, who knows, as crazy as it may sound, he could be a threat to the position for Gabriel.
I don’t think it will be him at CB
Whilst we Mosquera and Hincapie as back ups, Gabriel is a huge loss for us in my opinion, both in defence and attacking corners.
It’s a massive miss, he has such a presence. He and Timber bring so much energy to the team. We have good technical players as back up but we will miss his character.