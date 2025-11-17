Arsenal receive key injury boost ahead of North London Derby

Arsenal have been handed a significant injury boost ahead of the first North London Derby of the season. The club’s injury concerns have mounted during the November international break. Riccardo Calafiori withdrew from the Italy squad with a minor issue, while Gabriel Magalhães picked up a more worrying fitness problem. The Brazilian came off with an apparent groin concern against Senegal and there has been no immediate clarity at the time of writing. Regarding Calafiori, it is understood he did not participate in a single training session with Italy, which initially raised questions about the severity.

However, the Gunners have received positive news surrounding the former Bologna defender. Despite his early return from international duty, Fabrizio Romano reports that the decision was precautionary due to overload rather than any serious injury. He has since been assessed by Arsenal and has been deemed available for next weekend’s clash with Tottenham. It is a timely boost ahead of a crucial run of fixtures, with several other injured players also expected to return. While Calafiori looks set to feature, the same cannot be said for Gabriel.

Concerns remain over Gabriel Magalhães

A statement from the Brazilian FA revealed, as reported by The Guardian, that Gabriel has suffered an injury to his right thigh and will not travel for Tuesday’s friendly against Tunisia. He will remain in London for further assessment and there are growing concerns that he could miss a busy spell for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal return to Premier League action this weekend, hosting Spurs in the first North London Derby of the campaign. With the match approaching quickly, questions remain about how big a loss Gabriel could be if he is unavailable.

Will Gabriel be missed against Spurs?

What are your thoughts Gooners? Would Gabriel’s absence be a major setback ahead of the derby? Baring in mind we now have summer-signing Hincapie as an alternative.

Benjamin Kenneth

