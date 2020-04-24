Reports out of the Netherlands have handed Arsenal a boost in their bid to sign Feyenoord’s Orkun Kokcu in the summer as his team is reportedly prepared to sell him.

The teenager has been on the radar of Arsenal for a while now and the Gunners have made him one of their targets to bolster their team in the summer.

Chelsea has also been credited with an interest in the Turkish youngster, but Mikel Arteta’s side seems to be in the lead for his signature.

There have been reports that the Dutch side would look to offer him a new deal and keep him beyond this summer, however, their stance seems to have changed with reports from the Dutch media outlet Vi now claiming that they are open to selling him.

He is reportedly valued at £23 million and the Dutch side is keen to get him off the books so that they can sign some new players.

The report claims that they have already identified a replacement for the youngster with Heerenveen’s Joey Veerman reportedly being their top target to replace him.

This news will come as a major boost to Arsenal with the Gunners looking to add some new talent to their midfield.

Kokcu seems to be an exciting player and the little I have seen of him gives me the impression that he would fit in well at Arsenal.