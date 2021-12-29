Arsenal News Arsenal previews

Arsenal receive Thomas Partey boost ahead of Man City clash

Arsenal get Thomas Partey boost

Arsenal have received a major boost ahead of their blockbuster match against league champions and current leaders Manchester City.

All African players participating in the upcoming AFCON will be allowed to complete their club duties.

If the players have matches in between 27th December and 3rd January, they have been given the green light to play the last round of matches before they head to their respective training camps.

That means midfielder Thomas Partey will be available for selection against Pep Guardiola’s men.

The tournament will commence from 9th January and will last till 6th February.

Some of the top Premier League names participating are Arsenal duo Thomas Partey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez and Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy.

After the game against Man City, Partey is then expected to report for the Black Stars’ camp in Doha, Qatar.

The former Atletico Madrid man’s nation Ghana has been drawn with Morocco, Gabon and Comoros in the group stage. And thus, they are the favorites to make it to the next round.

If interested, Arsenal fans can tune in for the Gabon and Ghana clash, which will feature Aubameyang and Partey.

By the way, do you think the absence of Aubameyang and Partey will have too much impact on our current form?

Drop down your thoughts in the comments section below!

  1. Ibrahim says:
    December 29, 2021 at 10:20 am

    We will only feel the pain for some days because he is very strong in the middle of the field love so much Thomas

    Reply
  2. tony says:
    December 29, 2021 at 10:47 am

    I thought the boost Arsenal had received in regard to Partey was the fact that he had picked up a severe injury and couldn’t play for us again. He has been a total waste of money. AMN is better than him in that position and that is saying something!
    He gives us nothing going forward, gives the ball away easily, thinks he can shoot from range but can’t hit the target. He was supposed to be our new Vieira but he is woefully short of that!

    Reply
    1. Tony says:
      December 29, 2021 at 10:52 am

      Really!!

      Reply
    2. Declan says:
      December 29, 2021 at 11:56 am

      I agree that on the whole he has been disappointing, although better recently, you actually hoping he gets a severe injury and couldn’t play again is a totally abhorrent and pathetic thing to say. Call yourself a Gooner, or even a decent human being?

      Reply
    3. NY_Gunner says:
      December 29, 2021 at 1:38 pm

      @toney
      RealTalk right here…
      I see someone gets it.

      Reply
      1. Declan says:
        December 29, 2021 at 2:44 pm

        Another f**kwit who wants one of our players to get injured!

        Reply
        1. NY_Gunner says:
          December 29, 2021 at 4:17 pm

          @Declan
          You need to get out of your feelings there bucko. Go over in the corner and squeeze one off and chill tf out…
          I never said I wanted to see anyone get injured. Just agree that Partey is just bang average.

          Reply
  3. Sue says:
    December 29, 2021 at 10:53 am

    Arteta has tested positive, so we’ll be without him against City….

    Reply
    1. James Okereke says:
      December 29, 2021 at 12:02 pm

      Steve better be out there shouting just like Arteta at the very least. Coyg.

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        December 29, 2021 at 1:11 pm

        Or Airpod Albert!

        Reply

