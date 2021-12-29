Arsenal receive Thomas Partey boost ahead of Man City clash

Arsenal get Thomas Partey boost

Arsenal have received a major boost ahead of their blockbuster match against league champions and current leaders Manchester City.

All African players participating in the upcoming AFCON will be allowed to complete their club duties.

If the players have matches in between 27th December and 3rd January, they have been given the green light to play the last round of matches before they head to their respective training camps.

🇨🇭🇬🇭 Granit Xhaka on Thomas Partey: “I love to play with him. He is a great midfielder and an amazing, amazing, amazing guy. He is a guy who wants to improve, is coming in asking you questions and is open to learn.” pic.twitter.com/FrqC2eufYb — Jason Soutar (@jbsoutar) December 28, 2021

That means midfielder Thomas Partey will be available for selection against Pep Guardiola’s men.

The tournament will commence from 9th January and will last till 6th February.

Some of the top Premier League names participating are Arsenal duo Thomas Partey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez and Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy.

After the game against Man City, Partey is then expected to report for the Black Stars’ camp in Doha, Qatar.

Thomas Partey on playing with the Arsenal youngsters: "It is very enjoyable, I enjoy a lot playing with them. They are good talents… they have a lot of quality in front of goal and they can score at any time, so it is a joyful moment playing with them." pic.twitter.com/Niy9bvhWm1 — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) December 26, 2021

The former Atletico Madrid man’s nation Ghana has been drawn with Morocco, Gabon and Comoros in the group stage. And thus, they are the favorites to make it to the next round.

If interested, Arsenal fans can tune in for the Gabon and Ghana clash, which will feature Aubameyang and Partey.

