Arsenal receive transfer blow as Barcelona target set to sign a new deal

Arsenal is one team that wants to sign Riqui Puig as he struggles for game time in Barcelona.

The Gunners’ midfield has been an area of their team that has needed to be sorted for some time now.

They brought in Martin Odegaard in the last transfer window after terminating the contract of Mesut Ozil.

Now that the German has left, they have space on their wage bill to add more players to their squad.

Puig has been one of the talented players to come out of the Barcelona academy, but Ronald Koeman doesn’t seem to be his biggest fan.

The manager would not mind selling him, but Calciomercato says Arsenal failed in their attempt to land him as the Catalans consider him non-transferable.

It then adds that they can expect a similar resistance if they return in the summer because Barca considers him a major part of their future.

Instead of cashing in on him, they are looking to even extend his stay with them with a contract until 2023.

Arsenal will have to decide on the future of Odegaard and Dani Ceballos in the coming months.

If both midfielders return to Madrid, then they will have to turn their attention elsewhere to find a new middle-man.