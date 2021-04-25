Arsenal receive transfer blow as target expected to remain at his club

Arsenal has been dealt a minor transfer blow in their bid to sign Sheffield United midfielder, Sander Berge.

The Norwegian has been on the radar of the Gunners for some time now after proving to be too good for the relegated Blades.

He is one of their top stars and their second most expensive buy, but he could not stop them from getting relegated from the Premier League.

The Star reports that he is attracting the attention of Arsenal among other teams.

The Gunners have failed to secure Champions League football through the top four this season.

They have missed playing in the competition since 2017 and they have been investing in their squad because they want a return.

Mikel Arteta is expected to bolster his team in the summer again and he wants Berge.

Although Sheffield United will play in the Championship next season and Berge might not want that, their interim manager Paul Heckingbottom via The Star report says they are not obliged to sell him at the end of this campaign.

They can decide to keep hold of him so that he would help them return to the Premier League, and that may be a blow to Arsenal’s transfer plans.