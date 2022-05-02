Arsenal receive transfer blow as their target wants to leave England instead

Arsenal has been handed a blow in their bid to add Youri Tielemans to their squad as the Belgian eyes a transfer away from the Premier League.

The Leicester City man has been one of the finest players in his position in England, and he has an expiring contract.

His current deal runs out in 2023, and he is not keen on extending it with the Foxes.

This has opened the door for Arsenal to swoop and get their man, but they might be met with disappointment.

The Belgium international will be spoilt for choice when he becomes available in the summer, and the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona have also been linked with a move for him so far.

The midfielder will choose the best proposal for himself, and Belgian football expert Sacha Tavolieri claims he wants to play in Spain.

He tweeted: ‘Youri Tielemans would have told those around him his preference for a departure to Spain.

‘Real Madrid, interested, could position themselves concretely in the coming weeks… To be continued.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our midfield would benefit from a technically good and experienced player like Tielemans.

The former AS Monaco man has shown his class for much of the time he has spent in the Premier League and he can do a job for Arsenal.

However, if he doesn’t want to stay in England, we can do nothing about the transfer.