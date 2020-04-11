Arsenal receive transfer boost as defensive target move to Italian side falters

Arsenal may be set to profit from AS Roma’s financial struggle this summer as the Italians have reportedly pulled out of a move for Chris Smalling.

Smalling has been on loan at the Italian capital side this season after falling out of favour at Old Trafford.

He has revived his career at the Serie A side and his return to form has made the Italians prioritise his permanent signing.

However, Manchester United has told them that they would have to cough up £25 million to land their man and that sum seems too much for the Italian side.

Reports from Sun Sport is claiming that the uncertain realities of a post-coronavirus world have forced the Italians to abandon their pursuit of the defender, opening the door for a move to Arsenal.

A source told The Sun: ‘We know Chris would love to stay and it is a deal which suits all parties at the end of the season.

‘The financial reality, however, is very different. The people at Roma have many new things to consider.

‘Ole had to make a quick decision call to send Chris out on loan last summer because Marcos Rojo’s move to Everton collapsed at a late stage.

‘The manager wasn’t surprised how well Chris has performed at Roma and does remain a fan of his.’

Arsenal has made the defender a top target and it is left to be seen how much effect on Arsenal’s summer business the pandemic will have.