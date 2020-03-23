Arsenal receive transfer boost as Liverpool identify potential new signing

Arsenal hopes of signing Dejan Lovren lifted following latest speculation

Arsenal has been handed a major boost in their bid to sign Dejan Lovren from Liverpool after the Reds identified a replacement for the Croatian.

Lovren has been a divisive character in Liverpool for much of his Reds career and the European champions look set to finally cash in on him.

Liverpool has discovered that the partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez is the best they have and Joel Matip is also above Lovren in the pecking order.

The Croatian was close to the exit door last summer after Roma pursued him and he could be allowed to leave after this season.

This is because Liverpool has pinpointed a new defender who is dubbed the “New Matip”.

The Reds have been linked with a move for Schalke’s Malick Thiaw. The 6’3 teenager has been compared to Matip for his height and style of play.

He has played just once for the Schalke first team but Liverpool has seen enough to make him a target.

Sun Sport claims that the Reds could be about to sign him as their replacement for Lovren.

This would come as a major boost for Arsenal in the event that they do make a move for the Liverpool outcast.