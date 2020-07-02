Arsenal receive transfer boost in bid to land highly coveted young striker

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to land Victor Osimhen this summer after his agent raised concerns over the racism problems in Italy.

The young Nigerian is one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe at the moment after his fine season in France with Lille.

He only joined the French side last summer, yet he shone so brightly for them in Ligue 1 and in the Champions League that several teams are looking to land him.

He is one player that Arsenal is considering (The Mail) as they plan for life just in case they are not able to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners face competition from other top sides like Tottenham and Napoli (The Standard). However, in a boost to Arsenal’s chances of landing him ahead of Napoli, his agent has raised concerns over the constant racist abuse that black players suffer in Italy.

Osita Okolo said as quoted by Star Sports: “The racism issue. In Italy there is a big problem from my point of view, unfortunately, it is a widespread phenomenon.

“In any case, the final word on his future will be up to Victor and no one else.”