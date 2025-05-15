Arsenal receive triple injury boost ahead of Newcastle clash

Arsenal appeared set to finish the campaign without several key players due to injury, however one of those sidelined stars has now returned ahead of the penultimate game of the season. Kai Havertz was expected to miss the remainder of the campaign after undergoing surgery to repair a torn hamstring in February. In recent weeks, there had been suggestions of a potential early return, with Mikel Arteta even confirming the possibility. On Wednesday, the strongest indication yet arrived as the German was spotted taking part in first team training.

As reported by Football London, Havertz returned during an open training session at the Emirates Stadium, much to the delight of those in attendance. He has come back after three months out, although he remained a regular presence at major home matches during his recovery. His return is timely given that stand-in forward Mikel Merino will be suspended (after receiving a red card in the Liverpool game) for the clash against Newcastle. However, it remains to be seen whether Havertz is fit enough to start.

Rice and Trossard also back in training

Joining Havertz in the session were Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard, both of whom had also been injury doubts. Rice missed Arsenal’s last outing due to a suspected hamstring issue sustained in Paris a week earlier. Although the injury was not thought to be serious, it was initially believed that the England international would not feature again this season. His full participation in first team training has since dispelled those concerns.

Another positive surprise was the involvement of Leandro Trossard, who had been taken off during the match against Liverpool with what appeared to be a serious hamstring injury. His early withdrawal looked to have ended his campaign, however his presence in full training now points towards a potential return before the season concludes.

Gunners handed timely boost in push for second

The return of this influential trio will provide a significant boost to Arsenal’s hopes of finishing as runners-up. With a crucial fixture looming against third-placed Newcastle, a win would mathematically secure second place for the Gunners. The potential involvement of one, two or even all three players will dramatically enhance Arsenal’s prospects of claiming victory and sealing a strong end to the season.

