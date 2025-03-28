Arsenal received a major Real Madrid boost as key quartet could miss out on UCL clash

UEFA have launched an investigation into this Real Madrid quartet, for their antics in their second leg clash with Atletico Madrid a few weeks ago. Superstar duo of Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius along with Antonio Rudiger and Dani Ceballos are all facing a UEFA probe for their actions during that controversial last-16 tie on 12th March. The official statement didn’t specify exactly what they’ll be looking at, but it is widely believed to be how they celebrated after winning the game on penalties.

Among the alleged incidents being looked at is Rudiger appearing to make a throat-slitting gesture to Atletico fans as well Kylian Mbappé appearing to grab his crotch during the celebrations. An obscene one-armed gesture with a clenched fist has been alleged on Dani Ceballos while Vinicius Junior is accused of taking multiple shots at the Atleti fans throughout the game.

The official statement released by UEFA, read: “A UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to investigate allegations of indecent conduct by Real Madrid CF players (Antonio Rüdiger, Kylian Mbappé, Daniel Ceballos Fernández and Vinícius Júnior) during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between Club Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid CF on 12 March 2025.

Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course.”

Both Jude Bellingham and Diego Simeone in 2024 and 2019 respectively were punished for similar crotch-grabbing gestures in UEFA competitions with the former even receiving a one match ban. Regarding Mbappé – and the rest of them – however, it remains to be seen whether they will even be found guilty in the first place. If they’re found guilty and potentially get suspended for the semis, it would represent a major boost to Arsenal.

The Gunners host the reigning champions on 8th April, at Emirates stadium, with the return leg coming a week later on the 15th, in Madrid. If they manage to miss any of those games then it will boost oArsenal’s chances of achieving qualification significantly. This is justified simply by the caliber of players potentially missing out. Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Junior are Real Madrid’s joint highest goal-scorers in the competition this season, and besides that, the quality they possess is simply on another level.

A lot of it has been accusations from Atletico Madrid so it remains to be seen if serious actions will be taken against the quartet. Gooners will be hoping they do, as we need every little bit of help we can get, to get past Real Madrid in the semi-finals!

Thoughts gooners?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

______________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…