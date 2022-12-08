Arsenal receives a boost in their pursuit of Portuguese star’s signature

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to land Joao Felix as it seems his relationship with his current manager at Atletico Madrid cannot be repaired.

The attacker was one of the most promising youngsters in the world when he played for Benfica before earning his big money move to the Spanish capital.

Atleti plays a defensive style of football, which does not seem to suit him and he has struggled to get chances at the Wanda Metropolitano this season.

It has caused problems between him and his manager and the club’s owner Gil Marin has now admitted the attacker wants out.

He said via The Sun:

“The relationship between the coach and him is not good, nor is his motivation.

“The most reasonable thing is to think about his departure, although I would love him to stay. But it is not his will.”

Felix is one of the world’s most talented attackers and he clearly needs to play in a more attacking team to thrive.

This development hands Arsenal a good chance and we need to act fast to beat his other suitors to his signature as soon as possible.

But he will not come cheap, so we must be prepared to pay a huge fee before we can successfully add him to our squad.

