Arsenal receives a fitness boost ahead of busy end to February

Arsenal has been handed a boost on the fitness front as Fabio Vieira has returned to training at the club.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been in fantastic form this term, but they have missed the input of Vieira since the end of last year.

He was not a regular in the team before they lost him to injuries, but Arsenal will need all the help they can get from the bench, and he has been unavailable.

Ahead of a busy end to February which also features the return of Champions League football, The Sun reveals he is back in training.

Vieira will offer Arteta an important option in midfield, and the Gunners’ gaffer will be delighted for his return.

The report claims Vieira hopes to be a part of the squad for Arsenal’s Champions League game next week.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The return of Vieira is a welcome boost because we need all the players we can get fit for the second half of the term.

We are now in a very tight title race and want to make progress in the Champions League, so he will likely play a key role in our success in the next few months.

