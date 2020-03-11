Arsenal receives a major boost after Olympiacos players take Coronavirus test.

All Olympiacos players test negative for Coronavirus.

Arsenal has received a major boost in their bid to stop the spread of coronavirus after the players of Olympiacos all tested negative to the virus.

The Gunners have had their game against Manchester City postponed because the owner of the Greek club has been diagnosed with the virus.

However, the Greek club has taken precautionary measures to ensure that they track the spread of the virus and they got all their players tested for it, according to Football365.

In a boost to Arsenal’s hopes that their players and staff haven’t contracted the virus by interacting with their Olympiacos counterparts, the test results for all the Greek club’s players have come back negative.

Manchester City and Arsenal had agreed to play their rescheduled Premier League game this Wednesday but with some of the Gunners’ players now in isolation, the Premier League has cancelled the game.

The Premier League released a statement with that regard which read:

“Following medical advice, Arsenal FC and Manchester City FC consider it is necessary to postpone their fixture due to be played this evening to give time to fully assess the situation.

“The Premier League has therefore agreed that tonight’s game will be rearranged.”

Olympiacos statement on their website also reads: “Olympiacos FC informs that after the required medical exams to which all the members of the football staff, as well as board members and staff, were submitted, all the tests came out negative for the COVID-19 virus.”

That is certainly a relief for staff at both clubs, however, the chances are that this is going to get a lot worse before it gets better and games can be expected to be disrupted on a significant scale from now on.