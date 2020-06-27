Arsenal receives transfer blow as Turkish star signs a new deal at his current club

Arsenal has been handed a fresh transfer blow with a new report claiming that Orkun Kokcu has signed a new five-year deal at Feyenoord.

The young Turkish midfielder has been on the radar of Arsenal for a long time now (The Metro) with the Gunners looking to add him to their squad.

It appeared that the Dutch side was also resigned to losing him in the summer, but the latest development would come as a blow to Arsenal’s transfer plans.

Feyenoord took to their Twitter account to announce the new deal and detailing that the midfielder has committed his future to them until 2025.

It remains unclear if this will scupper a summer move for him or if they are looking to give him a new deal that might enable them to get a high transfer fee from his sale.

The midfielder came through the ranks at the club having been signed into their youth system in 2014.

He broke into the first team in 2018 and has been an ever-present in the side for a long time now.

He made 22 league appearances for them this season, scoring twice and providing four assists.

Arsenal has developed the careers of several top players in the past and a move to the Emirates might be the perfect stepping stone for him into Europe.