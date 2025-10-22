Arsenal recieve major fitness boost as long-term injury absentee nears return

Gabriel Jesus is edging closer to making a return to action in an Arsenal shirt following the anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered at the beginning of this year. The striker had been enjoying a fine run of form before the serious injury, which has kept him sidelined since January, interrupting what had been a promising start to the season.

The absence of Jesus has compounded Arsenal’s struggles with maintaining attacking consistency during the second half of the season. Injuries to other key forwards, including Kai Havertz, further challenged the team’s offensive options. Despite these setbacks, Arsenal addressed the situation in the last transfer window by signing Viktor Gyokeres, providing the club with a top striker to call upon in the absence of their principal attacking figures.

Progress on Recovery

Jesus has now missed almost a year of competitive football, leaving fans eagerly anticipating his return. During this period, he has kept supporters updated on his rehabilitation via his social media accounts, sharing insights into the progress he is making. While these posts have provided encouragement, the striker has yet to resume full training alongside his teammates.

According to Express Sport, Jesus has begun training on grass, marking a significant step forward in his recovery. Although he is not yet fully integrated with the squad for collective sessions, reports indicate that this milestone could be achieved in the near future. The publication notes that the player is “really close to a return to full training,” suggesting that a competitive appearance in an Arsenal shirt may not be far away.

Anticipated Return

Optimism is growing that Jesus could take to the pitch by December, assuming his rehabilitation continues on its current trajectory. The striker’s return would represent a timely boost for Arsenal, whose attacking options have been limited by injuries this season. Having an experienced forward of his calibre back in the squad is expected to enhance the team’s flexibility, depth, and overall attacking threat, giving manager Mikel Arteta more tactical options in key matches.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the moment they can watch Jesus in action once again, with his recovery progressing steadily and indications pointing towards a return within the next few weeks. If all goes according to plan, the striker could make a significant impact as Arsenal continue to navigate the challenges of the season.

