Arsenal recieves transfer blow as target wants to remain at Inter Milan

Arsenal has been reported as one of the clubs chasing Inter Milan’s teenage star, Martin Satriano.

The Uruguayan has not broken into their first team at the moment, but he has been doing great things for their youth teams.

The 20-year-old has scored 15 times in 36 games for Inter’s youth sides since he joined them.

He is developing well, but he is facing competition from the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez and Alexis Sanchez for a place in the senior team.

This means he might want to leave them to finally get a first-team breakthrough.

Arsenal has been the breeding ground for some of the best talents in Europe for a long time now and the Gunners remain keen to add talented youngsters to their squad.

EuroSport reported earlier that they wanted to sign him even though they are facing competition from top European clubs including Tottenham.

SempreInter delivered an update on his future recently amidst interest from the Gunners and maintained that his intention is to remain at the Italian club hoping to break into their first-team squad soon.

This might force Arsenal to finally give up on their pursuit of his signature.