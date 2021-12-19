Arsenal recorded Premier League history against Leeds United

Arsenal’s 4-1 win against Leeds United had a frantic start as Mikel Arteta’s men looked to get all the points from the beginning.

They raced into a 3-0 lead by halftime and a new stat reveals they made some history in that first half.

The Sun reports the Gunners had 11 shots on goal in the first 45 minutes and that is the highest a team has had in the Premier League since Opta started keeping records in 2003.

This stat showed just how much Arsenal was willing to put into the fixture to win it.

Most media outlets had placed all their focus on the missing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the build-up to the game.

That seems to suggest they didn’t exactly think this Arsenal team is that effective without their former captain.

However, an attack spearheaded by the impressive Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli tore Leeds defence to bits.

The club needs this type of performance consistently from now until the end of the season if it wants to break inside the top four.

Fans will pray these key players don’t get injured and have to spend time on the sidelines.

Mikel Arteta won the FA Cup last year, and he will look to win the Carabao Cup in this campaign as Arsenal faces Sunderland in the competition next.