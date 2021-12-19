Arsenal recorded Premier League history against Leeds United

Arsenal’s 4-1 win against Leeds United had a frantic start as Mikel Arteta’s men looked to get all the points from the beginning.
They raced into a 3-0 lead by halftime and a new stat reveals they made some history in that first half.
The Sun reports the Gunners had 11 shots on goal in the first 45 minutes and that is the highest a team has had in the Premier League since Opta started keeping records in 2003.
Just Arsenal Opinion
This stat showed just how much Arsenal was willing to put into the fixture to win it.
Most media outlets had placed all their focus on the missing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the build-up to the game.
That seems to suggest they didn’t exactly think this Arsenal team is that effective without their former captain.
However, an attack spearheaded by the impressive Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli tore Leeds defence to bits.
The club needs this type of performance consistently from now until the end of the season if it wants to break inside the top four.
Fans will pray these key players don’t get injured and have to spend time on the sidelines.
Mikel Arteta won the FA Cup last year, and he will look to win the Carabao Cup in this campaign as Arsenal faces Sunderland in the competition next.
You mean 11 shots on target not just shots at goal.
OT: After Spuds drew to Liverpool if they win 2 of there 3 games in hand they are level on points with us FFS!
They have a much harder schedule than us as they will go to the Bridge Anfield Old trafford and Eittihad….That being said we must beat them in their own turf in one month time….
Every team has difficult periods. Some now, some will have later….all relative.
Exactly.
All three are away games. I SUGGEST THAT MAKES A BIG DIFFERENCE!
No matter what the opposition, that is an incredible stat.
As Phil pointed out, the first half performance was very good – it would be interesting to see the second half stats as well.
OT been watching Mavs between the spud game and he has certainly beefed up.
We are going to regret the money we lose with such a poor selling on agreement in place – hang your head Edu!!!!
3mil and 9mil for Matteo
When it comes to selling, we are a joke. Can’t blame Stan he outs up the cash, assets are mismanaged.
Agree guys, unbelievable!!!!!
It’s like selling Saka for £7m. This is criminal
yea could’ve gotten more for Mavro. Not that much more though. maybe 10 mill after this season i’m sure a midtable german side would pounce on. the fact still remains Stuttgart are in a relegation fight, even if he is standing out.
also, ppl can maybe admit that mislintat wasn’t all that either since he’s the sporting director of that club and they are doing so poorly.
