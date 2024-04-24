Arsenal records three stunning stats in their dominating win against Chelsea

Arsenal were rampant in their victory against Chelsea last night and the Gunners recorded some stunning stats in that game.

Mikel Arteta’s side was too good for their opponents and did not let Mauricio Pochettino’s men get a moment of peace.

It was a game that seemed too fast for the visitors as Arsenal confidently poured forward attack after attack to continuously harm their visitors.

After the game, Opta revealed some stunning stats that the Gunners had recorded during the fixture.

Firstly, Arsenal recovered possession 15 times in the fixture, which was the most they have recorded in a league game under Mikel Arteta.

The ultra-attacking Gunners also recorded 13 shots in the first half and 14 in the second, which Opta claims is now the highest against Chelsea in a single half of a game since 2003/2004.

Finally, the 5-0 score was Arsenal’s biggest-ever win against Chelsea in all competitions and the Blues’ heaviest loss to a London rival since 1986.

Our performance last night was a joy to behold, and our players made us proud by making Chelsea look below average.

We need to maintain this momentum ahead of our remaining games of the season.

