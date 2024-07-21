Arsenal refuse to give up on Obi Martin despite reports he is leaning towards Man Utd

The 16-year-old is one of the most promising youngsters in English football, continuing to score relentlessly for Arsenal’s youth team.
Having already broken the records of Folarin Balogun, he is a player Arsenal may be able to rely on in the future.
However, the Gunners have struggled to secure him on a new deal amid interest from German clubs and Manchester United.
The teenager is now contemplating his future, with rumours claiming United has offered him the best contract so far.
He is considering all offers on the table, including Arsenal’s, but Gooners are worried that he may leave.
Football Insider reveals that Arsenal has not given up and believes they have offered him a good deal that could convince him to stay.
Their offer of a professional contract will kick in when he turns 17 later in the year, and Arsenal thinks it is one of the best deals he can get anywhere.
Obi-Martin now has to decide whether he wants to stay with Arsenal or leave, with a decision expected in the coming days.
No player in the world can be guaranteed.playing time when they’re only 16
A lot of youngsters Agents need ro focus on the players footballing needs rather than their own financial greed !
I am sure if he has the same goal scoring prowess then Arteta will get him in the League Cup swards at least
Though we don’t know whether he will kick on…Balogun was deemed the next big thing and hasn’t done much .
Would certainly love him to stay home. We’ll be happy to have him around the family for sure.
But if it takes a bit more effort for us to keep him than is really reasonable, rather let him go where he thinks he’s happy to belong.
According to Romano Arsenal did all they could to keep him, financial and footballing project wise. But If his heart and head is somewhere else rather let him leave, I know it’s really difficult.
Our academy is just bleeding talent, am really hurting 😢
It’d be good to know if there is a problem with the academy itself or if it’s our long held perception that players can’t see a route to the first team under Arteta.
It was interesting to read that Pepe was promised a role in the team but was then left on the bench. Maybe players are just wising up to these empty promises.
I’m not sure about Martin. He’s going to be really tall and I suspect he may not mature into a top striker.