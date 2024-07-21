Arsenal refuse to give up on Obi Martin despite reports he is leaning towards Man Utd

The 16-year-old is one of the most promising youngsters in English football, continuing to score relentlessly for Arsenal’s youth team.

Having already broken the records of Folarin Balogun, he is a player Arsenal may be able to rely on in the future.

However, the Gunners have struggled to secure him on a new deal amid interest from German clubs and Manchester United.

The teenager is now contemplating his future, with rumours claiming United has offered him the best contract so far.

He is considering all offers on the table, including Arsenal’s, but Gooners are worried that he may leave.

Football Insider reveals that Arsenal has not given up and believes they have offered him a good deal that could convince him to stay.

Their offer of a professional contract will kick in when he turns 17 later in the year, and Arsenal thinks it is one of the best deals he can get anywhere.

Obi-Martin now has to decide whether he wants to stay with Arsenal or leave, with a decision expected in the coming days.