Arsenal refuse to give up on signing Juventus star

Kenan Yildiz remains an important transfer target for Arsenal as the Gunners look to sign a new left-sided attacker, and they are expected to continue pushing for his signature, as revealed by Sport Witness. The club have identified the position as an area that may require reinforcement as they plan for the next phase of squad development. Yildiz is viewed as a long-term option to strengthen that side of the pitch, particularly given uncertainty around current attacking depth.

Arsenal could offload Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard during this transfer window, which may increase the need for a high-quality addition in that area of the squad. Since last season, they have been linked with moves for Bradley Barcola and Anthony Gordon, although Yildiz appears to remain their preferred option for the position.

Juventus stance on Yildiz

The Turkiye international is regarded as one of the finest young players in the world and has continued to deliver impressive performances for Juventus and his national team.

He is one of the players expected to shine at the 2026 World Cup, which could attract even more interest in his signature. However, Juventus consider him untouchable, with the club keen to rebuild their team around him rather than sanction a sale this summer.

Arsenal determination continues

Arsenal have been made aware of Juventus’ stance, but remain determined to pursue the player despite the difficulty of the negotiation process. They view him as a priority target for the future of their attacking plans.

The Gunners are expected to continue applying pressure on the Italian club in an attempt to convince them to sanction a deal after the World Cup. Club officials are expected to monitor developments closely as the situation evolves. They are prepared to remain patient if negotiations prove complex in order to secure their long-term target also.

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