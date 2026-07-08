Arsenal refuse to give up on signing their top-two targets

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I wouldn’t want Arsenal to replace both Trossard and Martinelli in one summer. That could destabilise the team.
If Trossard is leaving, as seems likely now, Martinelli should stay. He is young and still has a lot of room to improve
The left side is going to go through a major overhaul and if somebody stumps up 50 mil for Martinelli, then two new left sided players will come in. Will somebody pay 50 mil for Martinelli? They wouldn’t last summer. And will we get Rogers and Barcola? That would be a massive upgrade.