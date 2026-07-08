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Arsenal refuse to give up on signing their top-two targets

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

With Leandro Trossard set to leave, and Gabriel Martinelli also expected to depart Arsenal this summer, the Gunners continue to pursue a double move for Morgan Rogers and Bradley Barcola. The club is determined to strengthen its attacking options as it prepares for another campaign at the highest level.

Arsenal can no longer afford to sign players who are unlikely to make an immediate impact. Instead, the club is expected to focus only on players capable of improving the quality of the squad and helping the team compete for the biggest honours.

Arsenal target attacking reinforcements

Mikel Arteta wants to take the next step by winning the Champions League after guiding Arsenal to the Premier League title. Strengthening the squad is expected to be a priority, and both Rogers and Barcola are viewed as players who could help the club achieve that objective.

Barcola has won back-to-back Champions League trophies, while Rogers won the Europa League this summer. Their experience of winning major European honours is regarded as an important quality that could further strengthen Arsenal’s dressing room.

Both attackers are considered among the best players available in their positions, and Arsenal believes they would add significant quality to the squad. The club sees them as ideal additions ahead of next season.

Arsenal remain determined to complete deals

According to Team Talk, Arsenal has not given up on signing either player despite both clubs being reluctant to sell. The report suggests the Gunners may have to pay substantial transfer fees if they are to convince their respective clubs to agree to deals.

Arsenal is continuing to work behind the scenes in an effort to make the transfers happen. The club remains committed to strengthening the squad with players capable of making an immediate contribution.

There is a growing belief that both moves could still be completed during this transfer window if negotiations progress positively. Arsenal will continue exploring every opportunity to bring the two attackers to the Emirates before the window closes.

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Tags Bradley Barcola Morgan Rogers

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  1. I wouldn’t want Arsenal to replace both Trossard and Martinelli in one summer. That could destabilise the team.
    If Trossard is leaving, as seems likely now, Martinelli should stay. He is young and still has a lot of room to improve

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  2. The left side is going to go through a major overhaul and if somebody stumps up 50 mil for Martinelli, then two new left sided players will come in. Will somebody pay 50 mil for Martinelli? They wouldn’t last summer. And will we get Rogers and Barcola? That would be a massive upgrade.

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