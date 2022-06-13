Arsenal refuse to respond to frustrating offer for international midfielder

Arsenal are claimed to be frustrated with the recent offer from Fiorentina for the services of Lucas Torreira.
The Uruguay international enjoyed an impressive season on loan with La Viola, so it came as a shock when the Italian side refused to trigger the option to buy which was included in his initial loan contract.
It was then reported that Fiorentina had a fallout with Lucas Torreira’s representatives by claiming that his client wasn’t worth the agreed fee, and insisted that a deal could only be done for less, and they are now claimed to have angered his parent club also by offering less than half the pre-agreed price.
We are claimed to have refused to respond to the dismal offer, leaving a move for Torreira in huge doubt, while Football.London adds that the two club’s already had issues around our failed attempt to sign Dusan Vlahovic in January.
Fiorentina look set to punish Lucas Torreira at the end of the day, whilst punishing themselves in the meantime. The midfielder was one of the better players throughout the campaign, as highlighted by him picking up three of their club’s Player of the Month awards in 2022 alone.
I just hope that Torreira finds another suitable move, with a club who is willing to show that they want him for the right reasons, and not have to deal with someone who is going to mess with character in such a way. I also struggle to imagine that we will be doing any further dealings with Fiorentina in the near future…
Patrick
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Video – The JustArsenal Show: Should Arsenal make Saka our highest paid player?
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Release too many players for free and this is the kind of reactions we will get from the buying clubs!
It’s the players being average, poor and on massive wages.
We sold Willock for £20 million.
Aston Villa were willing to fork out as much as £40 million for ESR last season.
If other clubs deem a player good enough then they would have no problem spending money on that particular player..
Most of our players have been loaned out long enough for other clubs to not be as skeptical as they are to spend even £10 million on them..
These clubs are willing to walk away. What does that say about our players then?
I agree with most of what you have said but definitely not the first paragraph.
If there’s anything, we have let go many players for cheap money even when they are not poor or on high salaries.
Willock was too cheap for 20m considering the performance he put on before he was sold. He almost equally Saka EPL goals in less matches and minutes before he was sold. Liverpool sold their unproven kid with zero EPL go for same amounts of money or slightly less.
Guenzo wasnt average for the team he was loaned too nor was he on high salary,
Same goes to mavaporans, and others.
Other teams have just found us out. This doesn’t mean we are the only one doing this, but others are not quite like us.
Exactly what happens when a club/manager releases players for free and makes it clear they don’t want their own player = devalued
No surprises