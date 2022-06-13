Arsenal refuse to respond to frustrating offer for international midfielder

Arsenal are claimed to be frustrated with the recent offer from Fiorentina for the services of Lucas Torreira.

The Uruguay international enjoyed an impressive season on loan with La Viola, so it came as a shock when the Italian side refused to trigger the option to buy which was included in his initial loan contract.

It was then reported that Fiorentina had a fallout with Lucas Torreira’s representatives by claiming that his client wasn’t worth the agreed fee, and insisted that a deal could only be done for less, and they are now claimed to have angered his parent club also by offering less than half the pre-agreed price.

We are claimed to have refused to respond to the dismal offer, leaving a move for Torreira in huge doubt, while Football.London adds that the two club’s already had issues around our failed attempt to sign Dusan Vlahovic in January.

Fiorentina look set to punish Lucas Torreira at the end of the day, whilst punishing themselves in the meantime. The midfielder was one of the better players throughout the campaign, as highlighted by him picking up three of their club’s Player of the Month awards in 2022 alone.

I just hope that Torreira finds another suitable move, with a club who is willing to show that they want him for the right reasons, and not have to deal with someone who is going to mess with character in such a way. I also struggle to imagine that we will be doing any further dealings with Fiorentina in the near future…

Patrick

