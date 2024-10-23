Arsenal refuse to rule out Bukayo Saka for the Liverpool match

Arsenal fans are eagerly awaiting updates on Bukayo Saka’s fitness ahead of the crucial clash against Liverpool this weekend.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Having Saka on the pitch when we face Liverpool will be a major boost to our chance of winning that match, and he would also be raring to play against the Reds.
We have to win that match; he could be the difference between winning and losing it.
ADMIN COMMENT
