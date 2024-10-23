Arsenal refuse to rule out Bukayo Saka for the Liverpool match

Mikel Arteta has been unable to call upon the winger since he returned from the last international break with an injury, causing Saka to miss the last two matches.

Although Arsenal managed to win one of those games, the narrow victory highlighted how much they missed one of their primary creative outlets.

Saka was in fine form before the injury setback, and his presence on the pitch would certainly boost fans’ confidence in securing a positive result against Liverpool.

While it’s still uncertain whether he will be fit in time, the Daily Mail reports that Arsenal is optimistic about his recovery.

The club is confident that he will be available to play if he continues to make progress and avoids any setbacks before the game against the Reds.