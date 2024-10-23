Arsenal News Gooner News

Arsenal refuse to rule out Bukayo Saka for the Liverpool match

Arsenal fans are eagerly awaiting updates on Bukayo Saka’s fitness ahead of the crucial clash against Liverpool this weekend.

Mikel Arteta has been unable to call upon the winger since he returned from the last international break with an injury, causing Saka to miss the last two matches.

Although Arsenal managed to win one of those games, the narrow victory highlighted how much they missed one of their primary creative outlets.

Saka was in fine form before the injury setback, and his presence on the pitch would certainly boost fans’ confidence in securing a positive result against Liverpool.

While it’s still uncertain whether he will be fit in time, the Daily Mail reports that Arsenal is optimistic about his recovery.

The club is confident that he will be available to play if he continues to make progress and avoids any setbacks before the game against the Reds.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Having Saka on the pitch when we face Liverpool will be a major boost to our chance of winning that match, and he would also be raring to play against the Reds.

We have to win that match; he could be the difference between winning and losing it.

