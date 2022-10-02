Arsenal refused transfer talks this summer for ‘untouchable’ asset

Arsenal are claimed to have refused to talk to Marseille about a deal for William Saliba, who the club deemed ‘untouchable’ this summer.

The French centre-back enjoyed a fine 12 months on loan with Les Bleus last term, helping them to finish second in the division and help them earn passage into the Champions League, whilst being named as the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year.

While Saliba was always set to return to vie for a first-team role at the Emirates this term, that didn’t stop clubs in Europe from trying their hand at turning his head. After a strong pre-season with the club, he has been an integral player in the new campaign, playing every minute of our eight Premier League matches up to this point, and has quickly become a fans’ favourite.

Fabrizio Romano insists that we made it clear that we had no interest in discussing a departure for the France international over the summer, despite reports linking a number of clubs with an interest.

“Olympique Marseille had a direct meeting with Saliba’s agent in August, but then it was impossible to negotiate on the fee with Arsenal as they considered William untouchable. It was not even a direct talk,” Romano said.

“There were French clubs tracking Saliba when he was at Saint-Etienne, but Arsenal have been great as they trusted him since day one and contract talks will take place at the right moment.”

It is almost difficult to imagine our team without our new defensive star, who has been thoroughly impressive in helping us to top the table so far, and the sky really is the limit for how far he can go.

Patrick