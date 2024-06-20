Arsenal refuses to be bullied into paying too much for their top target

Arsenal remains interested in Viktor Gyokeres, but they are hesitant about meeting his release clause.

The Swedish striker has emerged as one of Europe’s top finishers, scoring over 30 goals in his first season with Sporting Club.

Sporting wants to retain him, especially after keeping their manager, but any potential suitor would need to pay £86 million to activate his release clause.

After being rebuffed by Benjamin Sesko, who prefers to stay at RB Leipzig for another season, Arsenal could consider Gyokeres as an alternative striker target.

However, according to a report from Football Insider, Arsenal is not prepared to overspend on Gyokeres and is reluctant to trigger his release clause.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gyokeres had a fantastic first season at Sporting Club, and he could be set to enjoy another campaign on their books, but he is not worth that much, and we must be careful not to overpay for any player.

Because several clubs are showing interest in his signature, Sporting Club will continue to demand a high fee, but we expect him to stay if they don’t lower their current demand.

